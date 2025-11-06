Mariners Slugger Gets Massive 3-Year, $52.5 Million Contract Projection

Fastball

Oct 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor (12) reacts after third baseman Eugenio Suarez (not pictured) hits a grand slam against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning during game five of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor (12) reacts after third baseman Eugenio Suarez (not pictured) hits a grand slam against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning during game five of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
The Seattle Mariners went into the trade deadline with a small chance to steal the American League West from the Houston Astros. But after swinging a pair of blockbuster trades for Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez, the Mariners found themselves in good position to make a run.

And make a run they did.

Led by Naylor, Suárez, Cal Raleigh, and others, the Mariners captured the division title and went deep into the postseason. But now Naylor and Suárez are free agents with a lot of outlets projecting the former to sign for over $100 million this winter. If Naylor lands a contract of that magnitude, it might be hard for Seattle to land a reunion.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel recently had a bit of a different idea for Naylor. Instead of projecting him to sign a massive deal worth over $100 million, McDaniel projected the slugger would sign a three-year deal worth $52.5 million, which would put him firmly in the range of the Mariners.

Latest Josh Naylor contract projection is good news for Mariners

Seattle Mariners infielder Josh Naylo
Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) celebrates with first baseman Josh Naylor (12) after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

"Naylor has some clear positives: He's in his 20s for almost two more full seasons, he's a solid average defender at first base, he has incredible baserunning instincts despite well below-average speed, and he's a plus contact hitter," McDaniel wrote. "Those qualities give him a high floor and a solid two- to three-year outlook, but because he has roughly average raw power, chases out of the zone at a worse-than-average rate and is limited to first base, his ceiling is also limited. I would imagine he'll get solid two-year offers or be forced to take a lower AAV on a three-year deal."

It's hard to imagine Naylor signing for well over $100 million, but it feels like McDaniel's projection is still a bit low.

In reality, the Mariners slugger is likely going to sign a deal worth something between $60 million and $110 million. The Mariners are going to need to cough up some serious money to retain him, but it's in their best interest to do so.

If Seattle loses Naylor and doesn't replace him, it's hard to imagine the team will achieve the same level of success next season.

