Mariners Prepared To 'Pivot' From Josh Naylor If Deal Doesn't Work

The Seattle Mariners' offense has needed a significant lift over the last few seasons and the club finally solved the issue ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Seattle fixed first base by acquiring Josh Naylor and solved third base by landing Eugenio Suárez. Clearly, the additions worked. The Mariners were one win away from making it to the World Series. Unfortunately for the team, both Naylor and Suárez are free agents now.

On the bright side, though, the Mariners have made it clear that re-signing Naylor is a priority. The Athletic's Jim Bowden interestingly reported that the Mariners are "prepared to pivot" if Naylor doesn't come back, though.

The Mariners need to bring Josh Naylor back

Oct 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor (12) reacts after third baseman Eugenio Suarez (not pictured) hits a grand slam against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning during game five of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

"The Mariners have made it clear that first base is their top priority this offseason and re-signing Josh Naylor is their top choice to check that box, but they are prepared to pivot if that doesn’t work out," Bowden said. "The Munetaka Murakami market is going to be fascinating. The Japanese corner infielder is being posted this winter and MLB teams have been following his career closely for many years. He has plus power, but there have been concerns about his contact rates and his defense at third. Nonetheless, he’s expected to garner a lot of interest.

"The Mariners seem like the most logical fit for Murakami at either infield corner, although the Yankees would be a good match, too, if they’re not leery of his defense and his swing-and-miss in the zone. Imagine how many homers he’d hit at Yankee Stadium."

Naylor is just 28 years old played in 54 games down the stretch for the Mariners and had nine homers, 33 RBIs, 19 stolen bases, and slashed .299/.341/.490.

Those are great numbers, but what makes him really stand out was his performance in the playoffs. He slashed .340/.392/.574 with three homers, five RBIs, and two stolen bases in 12 games.

The Mariners have the tools to contend in 2025, especially if they do find a way to get a deal done with Naylor.

