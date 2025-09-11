Mariners Projected $30M All-Star Has Everything To Prove In October
Every free agent wants a big platform year, and the playoffs are always a factor in their perceived value. But October will mean more than ever for one Seattle Mariners standout.
Eugenio Suárez returned to the Mariners in a trade at this year's July deadline in the middle of arguably his best season as a professional. He had 36 home runs in only 106 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks, and though he turned 34 in July, it seemed as if he was on track for a nice late-career payday on the open market.
His first 37 games back in Seattle, however, have been mediocre at best. And a projection of Suárez's value on the open market proves he has everything to gain or lose in the postseason this year -- assuming the Mariners can hold on and make it that far.
Eugenio Suárez's projected free agent value
Suárez has a .699 OPS thus far in Seattle, bringing his season OPS down from .897 to .845. That's a bigger difference than you might think -- the difference between a true impact hitter and merely a very good one. And the only shot for Suárez to get an eye-popping contract this winter is to prove he's the former.
Spotrac's most recent market value projection for Suárez is two years, $30 million, based in part on past deals handed out to Paul Goldschmidt, Teoscar Hernández, and Christian Walker. Those may be fitting comparisons, because Suárez's defense suggests if he has a long-term home in the field, it's likely at first base.
Teams are becoming increasingly hesitant to commit money to first basemen. The Houston Astros have done it twice with Walker and José Abreu, and it's backfired on them in both cases. The New York Mets, refused to do it last season with homegrown All-Star Pete Alonso, and it will be fascinating if they take the same approach this winter.
Where Suárez could win himself some money back, whether it's from the Mariners or any other team, is in the postseason. We've barely seen him in October throughout his career, but he did put up a .981 OPS in 21 plate appearances for the Mariners in the 2022 playoffs.
All eyes will be on Suárez if the Mariners can lock up a playoff spot. How will the slugger respond?
