Mariners Projected To Sign $25 Million Postseason Hero In Free Agency

The Seattle Mariners were one of the best teams in baseball this season, but there's a chance this offseason could cripple their franchise.

The Mariners had three key free agents on the market when the offseason started. Infielder Josh Naylor was recently re-signed on a huge contract to keep him in Seattle for the next few seasons. Eugenio Suárez and Jorge Polanco are still available and the Mariners need to prioritize re-signing one, if not both, of these stars.

Naylor was clearly the team's top priority. After him, either of the other two could be the next to sign, but the Mariners can't afford to lose both of them.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently predicted the Mariners would sign Polanco to a new contract after re-signing Naylor, which would be a huge step in the right direction for the defending American League West champions.

Jorge Polanco could be the next Mariners star to re-sign

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco (7) warms up before game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

"The Mariners have already re-signed one of their top free agents, bringing back Josh Naylor on a five-year, $92.5 million deal, and they are reportedly still interested in bringing back Jorge Polanco as well following a bounce-back season," Reuter wrote. "That would leave third base as the one glaring hole in the lineup, and while they could give glove-first Ben Williamson another shot at the job, backing him up with a utility option such as Willi Castro or Luis Rengifo would be a good way to hedge their bets."

Polanco was good for the Mariners all season, but he burst on the scene in the postseason as a true star. He's versatile on defense and provides an impactful bat. The Mariners might not have the money to sign Suárez to a big contract, but they could afford to land Polanco.

It might not be the World Series winning move that fans seem to want, but it would certainly make the team better than they sit right now. Either way, the team needs to make a few more moves in the right direction if they want to compete for the World Series next year.

