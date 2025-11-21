Mariners Predicted To Land $116 Million All-Star In Blockbuster Trade

The Seattle Mariners made a few big moves at the trade deadline to push for the World Series. These moves helped the team, but they didn't win the World Series.

But the Mariners need to make more moves in the offseason if they want to get back to the postseason and beyond next year. They've already re-signed Josh Naylor, but they could still make a big trade or two this offseason.

Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently predicted the Mariners would land superstar infielder Ketel Marte in a blockbuster trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks this winter.

Mariners could be the perfect landing spot for Ketel Marte

Sep 28, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) hits a solo home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

"The Diamondbacks have had back-to-back seasons of diminishing returns since going to the World Series in 2023, and managing partner Ken Kendrick hasn't been shy about his plans for the 2026 payroll. It's going down," Rymer wrote. "Though he's a three-time All-Star and back-to-back Silver Slugger winner, it came out this summer that Marte had rankled his teammates with his approach to taking days off. He also just plain represents a sell-high candidate, as he's 32 years old and is about to gain 10-and-5 rights next April.

"Marte is owed $91 million through 2030, which amounts to pennies for a guy who has averaged 30 homers and 5.3 rWAR over the last three seasons. All the same, Bob Nightengale of USA Today has reported Arizona is motivated to move him. They would presumably have to save real money in any trade they make, but not at the expense of their contention outlook for 2026. The club simply isn't giving off rebuild vibes."

Marte is seemingly going to be traded this winter, and the Mariners should make a real run at him.

The Mariners have plenty of players they could move in a potential blockbuster. They have multiple top pitchers on the team who could work as the headliner in a huge deal for Marte. There's also a chance they'd be willing to trade some of their top prospects in a deal to bring him in.

The Mariners would be much better off next year if they can bring in a star like Marte. He's one of the best middle infielders in the league, which makes him a very coveted asset.

