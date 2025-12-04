Mariners Reportedly Eyeing Cardinals All-Star In Trade Talks, Per Insider

The Seattle Mariners put together a remarkable season in 2025, reaching the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2001. They fell just short in seven games.

After re-signing Josh Naylor, the Mariners have turned their focus elsewhere. Jorge Polanco and Eugenio Suarez are still free agents, but there’s no guarantee either one will return.

However, Adam Jude of the Seattle Times notes that there are plenty of players the Mariners have interest in. They could make a trade to boost their lineup, and Jude reports that they have interest in St. Louis Cardinals All-Star second baseman Brendan Donovan.

Brendan Donovan Would Check Several Boxes For Mariners

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) runs to third base against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Donovan was the lone All-Star from the Cardinals in 2025. But if the Mariners were to trade for him, he would check several boxes.

He can play almost anywhere on the field. The Mariners have holes at second base and third base, and either position could be filled by Donovan.

The 28-year-old won the Utility Gold Glove back in 2022, so he can provide elite defense at both positions. He hit .287/.353/.422 with 10 home runs, 50 RBI and a .775 OPS during the regular season.

Donovan is a solid on-base machine and can hit at the top of the lineup or potentially even in the heart of the order. The Mariners also have the pitching depth that Chaim Bloom and the Cardinals will be after, so the two teams line up well as potential trade partners.

The Mariners have had interest in Donovan in the past, so it’s no surprise that they still are after him. He could be exactly what they need to boost their offense and get back to where they want to be in 2026.

The Cardinals aren’t going to be a contender in 2026, but Seattle has their sights set on reaching the World Series for the first time, and Donovan could be the missing piece that finally gets them over the hump.

The Winter Meetings start in less than a week, and Seattle should be an interesting team to watch as they try to boost their roster for a run in 2026. Donovan could be one of the players moved, and Seattle would be a good fit for him.

