Mariners Potentially Linked To Cardinals All-Star In Latest Trade Rumors

The Seattle Mariners have already accomplished their main goal of the offseason, which was to bring back Josh Naylor. He returned on a five-year, $92.5 million contract.

However, there is still work to be done for this team after falling just short in the ALCS. Eugenio Suarez and Jorge Polanco are still free agents.

Polanco may return, but it appears unlikely that Suarez will, so Seattle might have to replace him. Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN listed the top 50 trade candidates heading into the offseason and they had Seattle listed as a fit for St. Louis Cardinals super utility man Brendan Donovan.

How The Mariners Can Land Brendan Donovan

“The Cardinals are not eager to trade Donovan, but the market for him is percolating, and a number of teams see the 28-year-old as an option at second base, third base or left field,” Passan and McDaniel wrote.

“Almost nobody is off-limits as new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom retools the Cardinals, and Donovan is the best of the available bunch.”

The Mariners do have some internal options in Cole Young, Colt Emerson and Ben Williamson. But if one or both of Polanco and Suarez leave in free agency, they can also turn to the trade market.

In this case, Donovan would be a great fit. He’s a true on-base machine that can hit at the top of the lineup but has enough power to hit in the heart of the order for a team.

Donovan can also play almost anywhere on the field, which makes him an attractive trade candidate. The Mariners have a lot of pitching depth, which is something the Cardinals need heading into 2026, especially after trading Sonny Gray.

The Mariners have young, controllable arms that could be of interest to St. Louis as they try to rebuild. Meanwhile, the Mariners would be getting a clutch player that would help them win in the present and potentially in the future.

The 28-year-old hit .287/.353/.422 with 10 home runs, 50 RBI and a .775 OPS during the regular season with the Cardinals, but a piece such as him could be what takes the Mariners over the top in 2026.

They’ll have a lot of competition if they want to trade for him though.

