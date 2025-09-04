Mariners Should Re-Sign One Blockbuster Trade Pickup, But Not The Other
Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez were teammates for all but six days this year. Should they remain teammates moving forward?
The Seattle Mariners nabbed both corner infield sluggers from the Arizona Diamondbacks just before the trade deadline -- Naylor on July 25, Suárez on the 31st. Both will be among the biggest bats available in free agency this winter; hence, why the selling D-backs were willing to part with both of them despite a record hovering around .500.
On the whole, both have had excellent years, and both expect to have strong free agency markets. However, there should be a clear choice for the Mariners in terms of which one should stay, and which one shouldn't.
Mariners should keep Naylor, let Suárez walk
ESPN's Jeff Passan discussed both stars in a winter free agency preview on Thursday, saying the winter should be "fruitful" for the 28-year-old Naylor and 34-year-old Suárez. But there are also nuggets within Passan's write-up that prove why one should stay and the other should go.
First, Passan discussed Naylor, and he not only pointed out his age as a helpful factor, which should matter to the Mariners because of the ages of Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh, but highlighted his stolen base ability on a team that should value speed because of how hard it is to hit home runs at their home ballpark.
"(Naylor) continues to be who he has always been: a bat-to-ball savant with enough power to stick at first," wrote Passan. "His 23 stolen bases this season are exceptional for a player of Naylor's build, and although he is prone to slumps -- he has been in one of late -- by the end of the season his numbers always look around the same. And that's productive."
Meanwhile, Suárez may be having the better season from a home run and OPS standpoint (42 and .845), respectively), but he's had two chances to produce in Seattle and not been the same impactful hitter he was for the Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds. Plus, Passan suggests an "overpay" might be necessary to keep him on a short-term contract.
"After a disaster of a first few weeks in Seattle, (Suárez) has climbed back to around a league-average bat with the Mariners. He's a beloved clubhouse figure, and with the prices and desired length of contracts for Bregman, the Japanese corner infielders and even Bichette high, Suárez could be the sort who winds up with a strong deal from a lower-revenue team willing to overpay on a shorter term."
The Mariners should get out of the Suárez business this offseason while they can. But Naylor can be a useful and sustainable piece for this club for at least a few more years as they try to prove they're entering a championship window.
