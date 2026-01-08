Mariners Link To Blue Jays All-Star Infielder Emerges Unexpectedly

Could the Seattle Mariners still have one last splashy move in the works for this winter?

Many would have assumed, based on the news cycle of the past few weeks, that the Mariners' version of a splash would involve a trade, either for Ketel Marte or Brendan Donovan. But instead, Seattlle was surprisingly linked to an All-Star free-agent infielder on Thursday.

Are Mariners "in" on Bo Bichette?

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette's market, and among the "potential landing spots" for the 27-year-old All-Star, the insider highlighted Seattle.

"They haven’t been aggressive yet," Heyman simply said of the Mariners' Bichette interest.

Seattle was also the eighth team Heyman listed as a realistic fit, behind the Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Mets.

Based on rumblings about the Mariners' budget at the start of the offseason, it's not particularly likely to think that they could sign Bichette and keep the rest of the roster in place as constructed.

They'd probably have to trade someone, and the only two players making significant money that could theoretically be moved are outfielder Randy Arozarena, who reportedly avoided arbitration with a $15.65 million salary agreement on Thursday, and starting pitcher Luis Castillo, who is making $24.15 million in each of the next two seasons.

It's unclear whether Heyman was reporting that the Mariners had been in contact with Bichette's camp, and at this stage of the game, one would think they would have to be in order to have a realistic shot at landing him.

To illustrate that point, The Athletic's Matt Gelb and Ken Rosenthal reported Thursday that Bichette had a meeting set with the Phillies on Friday. If the Mariners aren't willing to do something similar or start discussing specifics of a contract with Bichette's agent, it feels highly improbable that they'd land him.

Still, to be in the discussion is to have hope, and for better or worse, Heyman put the Mariners in the discussion on Thursday.

