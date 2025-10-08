Mariners Star Cal Raleigh's Blast Is Viral Moment Of 2025 Playoffs So Far
The Seattle Mariners probably didn't need Cal Raleigh's home run to secure a win on Tuesday, but the blast proved to be the moment of the night.
With Seattle leading the Detroit Tigers 6-1 in the top of the ninth inning, Raleigh smoked an opposite-field line drive off a sinker from Brenan Hanifee. It was the 61st ball Raleigh has hit over a fence since the start of the regular season, and a fan in attendance was well aware of that fact.
Mariners fan Jameson Turner showed up to Detroit in a custom teal t-shirt emblazoned with the number 61 and the phrase "dump here," an homage to Raleigh's "Big Dumper" moniker. And as fate would have it, Raleigh managed to follow those instructions to a T.
Mariners fan in perfect shirt catches Raleigh's HR
After Turner reeled in the ball, which took a bounce in the Seattle bullpen, he took off his original teal shirt to reveal an identical one underneath it, only this time, the number on the front was 62.
Turner instantly became a celebrity among Mariners fans, and the Seattle communications staff hurriedly brought him into the tunnel to meet Raleigh postgame. The All-Star catcher signed a bat for Turner, inscripted with the phrase, "Thanks for cheering us on and catching 61!"
That wasn't the only message Raleigh had, however.
“You got to come back tomorrow (Wednesday),” Raleigh urged Turner, per Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic.
Turner didn't have plans to come back to Comerica Park for Game 4, but in the wake of meeting Raleigh, he was still stunned by what had happened.
“I was thinking maybe he would knock a miracle one back there, and that’s what happened,” said Turner, per Ghiroli. “I told the lady next to me, this is my shot, he’s going to hit me a home run right now. And it landed in the bullpen and bounced right up to me. I caught it with my glove. I’m still in shock right now.”
Whether Turner is in the stands or not, the Mariners are on a roll now, and with one more win, they'll be back in the championship series for the first time since 2001.
More MLB: Mariners Reveal Josh Naylor's Status For Game 3 Against Tigers