Mariners Reveal Josh Naylor's Status For Game 3 Against Tigers
Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor has become the great X-factor of the American League Division Series.
Naylor, who went 0-for-8 in Games 1 and 2 in Seattle, did not travel with the team on Monday to face the Detroit Tigers on the road for Game 3 on Tuesday. With his wife in Arizona, awaiting the birth of the couple's first child, Naylor's availability for both of the next two games was in doubt.
However, despite a diversion to Arizona, the Mariners announced Tuesday that Naylor will indeed be in their starting lineup against Tigers right-hander Jack Flaherty.
Dan Wilson on Josh Naylor's situation
Manager Dan Wilson didn't get into specifics of Naylor's and the club's differing travel plans over the last two days, according to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. But the skipper announced he would be the first baseman, and the team later published its starting lineup with the lefty slugger batting fifth.
“Josh is here. He's in the lineup,” Wilson said, per Kramer. “We're excited to have him back in the lineup and excited to get started here today with Game 3.”
According to Aaron Levine of KPCQ Seattle, Wilson did not give an answer when asked if the baby had been born, and pointed reporters in Naylor's direction to answer that question. However, Naylor was not available for comment, as the team was not expected to take on-field batting practice due to rain in the forecast.
If a paternity list stint is still needed, Naylor will be able to leave the club for up to three days and be replaced on the active roster by a member of the team's taxi squad. The former All-Star has been an invaluable bat for the Mariners since arriving in a July 25 trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
While the unique situation still may not be over, the Mariners can at least take some comfort in knowing one of their biggest bats will be available to start a critical game, with both teams looking to move within one win of the championship series.
