Mariners Star Projected To Sign $72-To-80 Million Contract For Next Four Years
It's not a question of whether the Mariners will try to re-sign their star first baseman, but of how much that reunion will cost them.
Josh Naylor was fantastic for the Mariners in the final two months of the regular season, and even better in the playoffs. He filled a void in the lineup that they'd had for years, fitting in seamlessly with the rest of the clubhouse in the process.
But 29 other teams also saw how valuable Naylor can be, and for the Mariners to keep him from skipping town, they'll likely need to spend half or more of what we believe will be a $30-35 million budget.
Insider projects Naylor's next contract
On Friday, Adam Jude of the Seattle Times had a projection for the terms of Naylor's next deal, and while it's nothing close to what the superstars at the first-base position make, it would leave the Mariners pinching pennies for the rest of the winter.
"Naylor, 28, should be the Mariners’ top priority this winter and, by all accounts, he is. For one, they don’t have a second option at first. For another, Naylor proved to be the perfect fit in Seattle," wrote Jude.
"It’ll take the largest free-agent deal (president of baseball operations Jerry) Dipoto and (general manager Justin) Hollander have given to a position player — likely four years in length, and somewhere in the $18-$20-million range per year."
The four-year term is of little consequence, as Naylor will only be 32 at the time that deal ends. But betting close to $20 million per year on a player who has been worth less than two wins above replacement per 162 games during his career is undoubtedly a risk.
Nevertheless, if the Mariners don't take that risk, it's almost guaranteed that another team will give Naylor a deal in that range. A lot of teams need first basemen this winter, and if Dipoto and Hollander don't make the uncomfortable play for Naylor, Seattle's lineup could dip right back to the league-average range.
More MLB: Mariners Insider Provides Update On Jorge Polanco's Complicated Free Agency