Mariners Insider Provides Update On Jorge Polanco's Complicated Free Agency
Jorge Polanco's return to the Seattle Mariners in free agency was met with a collective groan last winter. That would decidedly not be the case this time around.
Polanco was legitimately fantastic for the Mariners during the regular season (career-high 134 OPS+), and he played hero on multiple occasions during the playoffs, most notably hitting a walk-off 15th-inning single to clinch Seattle's first American League Championship Series berth since 2001.
Brokering a reunion won't be all that simple for the Mariners this time around, because of Polanco's improved performance. There are a lot of factors to consider, but the only question that really matters to the fan base is whether Polanco will be back, and if so, what his role will be.
Should Mariners pay Polanco market value?
On Wednesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com provided a summary of where things stand with Polanco, who has a $6 million player option that he's likely to decline. Kramer seemingly suggested that the 32-year-old would command a deal in the two-year, $24 million range.
"Polanco will be among the more fascinating players on the entire market this winter, given that he’s netted a decent guarantee for 2026 but will likely forgo that to earn more," Kramer wrote. "There is legitimate interest to bring him back, but doing so will probably cost double both the option’s value and length."
The fact that the Mariners are at least intrigued by bringing Polanco back is not surprising. But the elephant in the room is that it's hard to figure out exactly what role he should play.
Polanco is a well below-average defender at both second and third base, and he's been hampered by knee injuries in years past. That points to him potentially needing a lot of time in a designated hitter role moving forward, which was the case in the Mariners' final four playoff games as well.
Still, that $24 million hypothetical price tag would be well worth the cost if Polanco could put together another couple of seasons like the one he just had. But there's always the chance he could have another clunker at the wrong time.
More MLB: Mariners Insider Points Out Potentially Disastrous Josh Naylor X-Factor