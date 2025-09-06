Mariners Stuck Gold; Landed Seattle's Next Star Pitcher
The Seattle Mariners have a talented young core and a loaded farm system. The future is certainly quite bright in Seattle, especially after this season's MLB Draft. Seattle seemed to strike gold throughout the draft, but notably in the early rounds.
The Athletic's MLB insider Jim Bowden recently discussed some of the top prospects in baseball. Bowden shared a lot of high praise for Mariners pitching prospect Kade Anderson. Anderson was the No. 3 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. He's already the Mariners' second-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline.
Kade Anderson could be the next ace for the Mariners
"Anderson was the third player taken in this year’s draft after he went 12-1 for LSU with a 3.18 ERA over 19 starts with 180 strikeouts and 35 walks over 119 innings," Bowden wrote. "His repertoire is not built around a single dominating pitch; rather his best attribute is his versatile and well-rounded arsenal. His curveball is his best secondary pitch and is thrown in the low 80s with bite and elite depth thanks to his 3,000-plus spin rate. Anderson’s fastball sits in the mid-90s with special downhill plane and cut. He challenges hitters at the top of the zone.
"His slider arrives in the mid-80s with lateral sweep and sometimes with cutting action. His changeup is deceptive with tumble and fastball-like arm speed. Because of his college workload, the Mariners decided to shut him down until spring training, which makes sense following the Tigers’ run to a College World Series title this summer. He profiles as a top-of-the-rotation starter and should be fast to the major leagues."
Anderson could have been the top pick in the draft, but he fell to the Mariners at pick No. 3, and it was an easy selection for Seattle at that point.
Anderson was one of the most dominant pitchers in college baseball this year, and he's near big league ready at this point. He's going to need some time in the minor leagues, but it might not take more than a few months for him to prove himself in the same way pitchers like Paul Skenes and Chase Burns have done over the last few years.
The Mariners could have a southpaw ace making his way to the big leagues as early as some point next season.
