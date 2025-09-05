Mariners 'Biggest Concern' Could Destroy World Series Hopes
The Seattle Mariners are in the midst of a very competitive postseason push. They're a few games up in the American League wild card race, but they've struggled recently. Eugenio Suárez and Cal Raleigh have struggled over the last few weeks, which has left their offense falling flat.
But the offense isn't even the biggest concern down the stretch.
The Athletic's Tyler Kepner recently listed the Mariners' pitching staff as the team's biggest concern down the stretch, which is quite a shock considering it's been their biggest strength for the last few years.
Mariners' pitching staff listed as the team's "biggest concern"
"The Mariners have a well-earned reputation as one of baseball’s better pitching teams. But the uncomfortable truth is that the team doesn’t pitch well on the road," Kepner wrote. "The Mariners had a 4.69 road ERA through Wednesday to rank 26th in the majors, ahead of only the also-ran Angels, Marlins, Nationals and Rockies.
"Yet their 3.10 home ERA is the best in the sport. It’s welcome news, then, that the Mariners finish with 13 of 19 games at T-Mobile Park after this weekend’s series in Atlanta – but those six road games could be critical, as they’ll visit the still-lurking Royals and the AL West-leading Astros. Wherever they pitch, though, the Mariners’ arms need to live up to their reputation. Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo have combined for a 4.57 ERA since the All-Star break, well below Seattle’s standards."
The Mariners' pitching staff has been excellent at home, which makes sense as Seattle is a very pitching-friendly spot to pitch. But players like Logan Gilbert, Emerson Hancock, and others have struggled to produce on the road.
The Mariners' pitching staff has led the way over the last few years. Bryan Woo is still one of the best pitchers in the sport, which keeps their team at the top of the AL. But Woo is going to need the other players on the staff to carry their weight, or else it's going to be a short October for the Mariners.
