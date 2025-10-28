Mariners 'Widely Expected' To Cut Ties With Two Seasoned Hurlers
The Seattle Mariners' bullpen has been a strength for many years, but it still requires tweaks every season.
While core arms like Andrés Muñoz, Matt Brash, and Gabe Speier are under contract for next season, the Mariners are still bound for some attrition. The two main free agents to consider are righty Luke Jackson and lefty Caleb Ferguson, both of whom arrived with the team midseason.
Jackson and Ferguson both made the postseason roster, but were not important high-leverage arms and only combined for 5 2/3 innings in October. Those may have been their final outings in Northwest green and navy.
Mariners appear to be moving on from Jackson, Ferguson
On Tuesday, Niko Tamurian of KOMO News in Seattle gave a fairly strong indication (a half-report, perhaps) that both Jackson and Ferguson would be on the move this offseason, as the Mariners appear disinclined to bring either back.
"It is widely expected that Jackson and Ferguson will find new MLB homes in 2026," Tamurian wrote. "Ferguson was a trade deadline acquisition, with the M's looking for another left-handed reliever to pair with Gabe Speier.
"Nothing can ever be ruled out in this game, but it's probably best for both sides to see what's new in the new season."
Jackson was designated for assignment by both the Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers this season, so it was something of a miracle that he landed on a postseason roster. He pitched to a 2.38 ERA in 10 regular-season appearances for the Mariners, but a 4.06 ERA in 52 total appearances for his three clubs.
Ferguson, meanwhile, was better in the regular season (3.58 ERA in 70 appearances, split between the Mariners and Pittsburgh Pirates) than he was in October. He allowed multiple earned runs in two of his three playoff appearances, and played a key role in allowing the Toronto Blue Jays to notch a blowout win in Game 3 of the championship series.
Seventeen years of big-league experience between them, it's unlikely we've heard the last of Jackson and Ferguson. In Seattle, though? It may very well be over.
