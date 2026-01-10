Mariners Linked To Possible Reunion With 2-Time All-Star After Ketel Marte News

The Seattle Mariners were one of the teams that had shown interest in Ketel Marte. However, the Arizona Diamondbacks pulled him off the market on Friday, which eliminates one option.

The Mariners re-signed Josh Naylor back in November, but haven’t done much of anything else. They also lost Jorge Polanco in free agency to the New York Mets. There are still options available though.

The Mariners have been in the mix for St. Louis Cardinals All-Star second baseman Brendan Donovan, but that isn’t their only option. Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com listed another potential solution that could set them apart from the rest of the American League West.

Another Potential Solution For Mariners

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN: Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre.

“Reuniting with Eugenio Suárez remains a possibility for the Mariners, who also have been tied to the Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan. However, after re-signing first baseman Josh Naylor to a five-year, $92.5 million deal and trading for lefty reliever José A. Ferrer, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Seattle didn’t make another big splash before Opening Day,” Harrigan wrote.

Suarez hit 49 home runs this past year and posted an .824 OPS. He struggled after being traded to the Mariners, but had a clutch home run in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Re-signing the two-time All-Star might be the big splash they need to stay at the top of the AL West and make another trip to the postseason. They were one game short of the World Series last October, and having Suarez back could be a huge boost for Seattle, especially after they lost Polanco.

They could then use Colt Emerson or Cole Young at second base to fill that void. At this point, Suarez isn’t going to command a long-term deal, so the Mariners should be able to give the 34-year-old the deal he wants.

It might be a higher dollar-value, but Seattle should be able to get it done if they really want Suarez back. It should be interesting to see if they decide to re-sign him or if they’ll ultimately let him go and focus their energy on possibly acquiring Donovan.

The Mariners need to do something if they want to get back to the postseason and have a shot at a World Series title.

