Mariners' World Series Hope In Jeopardy For Shocking Reason
The Seattle Mariners were seemingly more aggressive this season than they'd been in the past, and there's good reason for that.
Cal Raleigh has put together one of the best offensive seasons by a catcher in league history. This kind of production isn't often repeated, so winning now is crucial. The Mariners took the opportunity to go after big names at the trade deadline, but they're seemingly falling flat as the postseason draws closer.
FanSided's Curt Bishop recently pointed a finger at the Mariners' pitching as the main aspect of the team that could hold them back from going to the World Series this year. Considering how dominant this unit has been in the past, this is quite the shocking turn of events.
Mariners' pitching staff could be their greatest downfall
"The Mariners have a reputation as a pitching factory, but despite the fact that the team currently holds the third Wild Card spot in the AL, their starting pitching has gotten awfully wobbly of late," Bishop wrote. "Luis Castillo has posted a 6.11 ERA in his last seven starts. Seattle also hasn't gotten much out of Bryce Miller, who has posted a 5.71 ERA in just 13 starts this season.
"Logan Gilbert was supposed to be the ace of this staff, but he has posted a 3.73 ERA this season — a respectable mark, but hardly befitting a No. 1. Despite the offensive additions at the trade deadline, the Mariners are built around their pitching staff. They'll need this group to improve if they want to go deep into October."
For years, the Mariners' pitching staff was as talented and deep as anybody's. But this year is different.
Bryce Miller has only made 13 starts and holds a negative WAR. This comes after a dominant 2024 campaign that saw him post a sub-3.00 ERA. Emerson Hancock and Logan Evans have WARs in the negatives, too.
Logan Gilbert, Luis Castillo, and George Kirby have been respectable starters, but they're supposed to be top-end starting pitchers, not middle-of-the-road starters.
Luckily, Bryan Woo and the offense have carried the load for Seattle. If it's going to win the World Series this season, it's going to need the pitching staff to put the pieces together over the next few weeks.
More MLB: Mariners Under Fire For Disastrous Trade Deadline Blockbuster