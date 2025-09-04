Mariners Under Fire For Disastrous Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez trade sweepstakes dominated headlines at the trade deadline. Arizona had multiple high-level suitors to trade Suárez to, but it eventually dealt the slugger to the Seattle Mariners.
Since the deal, Suárez's production has completely fallen off a cliff. He's struggling to get on base, though his slugging percentage is still above .400. He runs into home runs on occasion, but his batting average is simply too low to produce meaningful results.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently regraded the blockbuster trade that sent Suárez to the Mariners, and somehow, it's aging poorly for both clubs involved.
Eugenio Suárez deal looking worse by the day for the Mariners
"There was every reason to think Suárez was going to be a massive upgrade for the Mariners at third base. He arrived with 36 home runs, whereas the M's had gotten only five from the hot corner all year. It's been a letdown, to say the least. Suárez is slashing .195/.258/.407 in 31 games as a Mariner, which have been nearly evenly split between wins (16) and losses (15)," Rymer wrote. "As the Mariners downgraded defensively in going from Ben Williamson to Suárez at third, this trade simply hasn't fixed what was one of Seattle's biggest pre-deadline problems.
"If there's a saving grace for the Mariners, it's that Arizona is somehow getting even less out of this deal. Locklear has met his chance at first base with a .524 OPS in 27 games, while Burgos has an 8.10 ERA in nine appearances out of the bullpen. And while MLB Pipeline does rank Cranton among the club's top 30 prospects, he's barely pitched this year because of injuries."
The only positive for the Mariners is the fact that the prospects they sent in the deal are somehow playing worse than Suárez.
But, at the end of the day, these prospects will remain with Arizona while Suárez heads to free agency at the end of the season. If the Mariners don't win the division, pennant, or World Series, the trade would have been for nothing, while the Diamondbacks have a few years to reap the benefits.
