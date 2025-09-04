Fastball

Mariners Under Fire For Disastrous Trade Deadline Blockbuster

The Mariners fumbled the trade deadline...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 1, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) doubles against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Sep 1, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) doubles against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez trade sweepstakes dominated headlines at the trade deadline. Arizona had multiple high-level suitors to trade Suárez to, but it eventually dealt the slugger to the Seattle Mariners.

Since the deal, Suárez's production has completely fallen off a cliff. He's struggling to get on base, though his slugging percentage is still above .400. He runs into home runs on occasion, but his batting average is simply too low to produce meaningful results.

Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently regraded the blockbuster trade that sent Suárez to the Mariners, and somehow, it's aging poorly for both clubs involved.

Eugenio Suárez deal looking worse by the day for the Mariners

Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suáre
Aug 27, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) gestures to an umpire before a game against the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

"There was every reason to think Suárez was going to be a massive upgrade for the Mariners at third base. He arrived with 36 home runs, whereas the M's had gotten only five from the hot corner all year. It's been a letdown, to say the least. Suárez is slashing .195/.258/.407 in 31 games as a Mariner, which have been nearly evenly split between wins (16) and losses (15)," Rymer wrote. "As the Mariners downgraded defensively in going from Ben Williamson to Suárez at third, this trade simply hasn't fixed what was one of Seattle's biggest pre-deadline problems. 

"If there's a saving grace for the Mariners, it's that Arizona is somehow getting even less out of this deal. Locklear has met his chance at first base with a .524 OPS in 27 games, while Burgos has an 8.10 ERA in nine appearances out of the bullpen. And while MLB Pipeline does rank Cranton among the club's top 30 prospects, he's barely pitched this year because of injuries."

The only positive for the Mariners is the fact that the prospects they sent in the deal are somehow playing worse than Suárez.

But, at the end of the day, these prospects will remain with Arizona while Suárez heads to free agency at the end of the season. If the Mariners don't win the division, pennant, or World Series, the trade would have been for nothing, while the Diamondbacks have a few years to reap the benefits.

More MLB: Bryan Woo Sends Blunt Postseason Message After Mariners Crushing Loss

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “OnSI” network among others.

Home/News