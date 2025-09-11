Marlins Receive Encouraging Edward Cabrera Injury Update
The Miami Marlins don't have a lot to be excited about this year. But young pitcher Edward Cabrera has been one of the lone bright spots on the roster.
Cabrera is incredibly talented and was a highly coveted asset at the trade deadline. Although the Marlins reportedly received a lot of interest, they opted to hold onto the young pitcher and it's paying off in a big way.
But Cabrera recently suffered an elbow injury that saw him land on the injured list in early September. After over a week on the injured list, Marlins manager Clayton McCullough recently provided an update on the righty's elbow and timetable for a potential return.
Clayton McCullough provides Edward Cabrera injury update
“There's still inflammation in the elbow, and he went out and got a second opinion and got it looked at,” McCullough said. “[Cabrera] as the athlete felt like, ‘You know what? I still want to go out and pitch and try to,’ so we're going to have him go through some days of throwing and see how that goes with progressing to get back on the mound, with the possibility that he is back off the mound in a game this year.
“But a lot of that is just going to be contingent on how he feels after he ramps up his throwing progression again.”
McCullough clarified that this process is going to be a "day-by-day-type thing." The Marlins' righty seems to want to pitch again this year more than the team does.
“It's going to be somewhat just how he responds with the throwing, that him just taking time and not doing anything is not going to change what the long-term outlook of this is, and him throwing really isn't either,” McCullough said. “He wants to give it a go and wants to throw, and just see how his arm feels after he starts to ramp up the intensity. I think we're just going to have this very much be a day-to-day-type thing as the intensity increases and how 'Cabbie' feels with everything.”
It's encouraging that Cabrera is attempting to come back to the team this late in the year. A lot of pitchers, especially young pitchers, would be encouraged to shut it down with this much time left, but Cabrera wants to be on the field with his team.
The next few days and weeks will determine if it's possible for Cabrera to come back.
