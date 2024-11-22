Max Fried Called "Perfect Transaction" For Toronto Blue Jays This Offseason
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, left-handed pitcher Max Fried is the "perfect transaction" for the Toronto Blue Jays this offseason.
Per Passan:
Beyond their pursuit of Soto, the Blue Jays want a high-end arm to join Berrios, Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt and Bowden Francis in what could be one of the best rotations in baseball.
We keep hearing the Blue Jays connected to top pitchers on the free agent market, and we just heard recently about their interest in Fried, Corbin Burnes and Blake Snell. However, the interest is somewhat surprising. While every team needs top-end pitchers, the Jays already have those four - plus Yariel Rodriguez, who they signed last offseason.
Beyond him, they have Alek Manoah and Ricky Tiedemann in the fold, although both are facing lengthy absences in 2025 due to injury. If the team were to non-tender Jordan Romano by Friday's deadline, perhaps Rodriguez could morph into a high-leverage bullpen arm, opening up a slot in the rotation.
The 30-year-old Fried will pitch next season at the age of 31. He's coming off a year in which he made 29 starts for Atlanta, going 11-10 with a 3.25 ERA. An eight-year veteran, he helped the Braves win the World Series in 2021. He is also a two-time All-Star and a three-time Gold Glover.
Spotrac estimates his market value at six years and $136 million.
The Blue Jays are likely waiting to see what Soto decides before they pivot, but should Soto choose elsewhere, they appear ready to do so.
