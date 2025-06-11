Max Fried is Delivering Historic Returns For the New York Yankees
The New York Yankees pummeled the Kansas City Royals 10-2 on Tuesday night in a rematch of the American League Division Series at Kauffman Stadium.
While the offense certainly did its part, as Aaron Judge hit another home run, the work of Max Fried on the mound can't be ignored, either.
The high-priced lefty, who was signed this past offseason, went seven strong innings yet again, giving up just two earned runs on six hits. He walked none and struck out four, moving to 9-1 with a 1.84 ERA.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, he's in some very exclusive team history.
Lowest ERA in first 14 starts of season, Yankees since mound lowered (1969):
1978 Ron Guidry: 1.45
1984 Phil Niekro: 1.77
2025 Max Fried: 1.84
Signed to an eight-year, $218 million deal over the offseason, Fried spent the first eight years of his career with the Atlanta Braves. A two-time All-Star, he helped Atlanta win the World Series during the 2021 season and he'll be a major driving force if the Yankees are to advance back to the World Series this season. New York currently leads the American League East at 40-25, second to only the Detroit Tigers in the American League standings.
His presence has also been huge considering that the Yankees are without Gerrit Cole for the whole season because of Tommy John surgery. Furthermore, Luis Gil hasn't pitched this season because of a lat issue.
The Yankees and Royals will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:40 p.m. ET.