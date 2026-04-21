Latest Juan Soto Injury Report Comes at Crucial Time for Struggling Mets

New York Mets fans have received a much-needed update during the team's 11-game losing streak at the start of the 2026 season.

Superstar outfielder Juan Soto is expected to be back with the Mets on Wednesday, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. Soto last played for New York on April 3 and was later placed on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain. Since his injury, the Mets have gone from a 4-4 record to 7-15, including losing their last 11 games.

While the Mets have yet to confirm Heyman's report, Soto's potential return from injury would be a massive boost for a team that's struggled mightily in his absence. Before going on the injured list, the 27-year-old was 11-for-31 at the plate in his first eight games of the year. Most baseball fans know how much of a game-changer Soto can be, and if he does return on Wednesday, that could be the exact spark New York needs to start to turn around its season.

How Juan Soto's injury update could shake up NL playoff picture

Mar 29, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Juan Soto (22) follows through on an RBI double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the tenth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Even with Soto's reported return to action looming, the Mets' current losing streak already has them in dangerous territory. Only four teams in MLB history have made the playoffs after losing 10 or more consecutive games, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. And only one of those four teams had its lengthy losing streak in April.

Since it's so early in the season, some Mets fans may choose to believe that this team has plenty of time to recover. The Cleveland Guardians went on a 10-game losing streak last year and ended up winning the American League Central, after all. If the Mets want to pull off a similar feat in 2026, it has to start with Soto's return.

The Mets currently have the worst record in the National League at 7-15. They have the third-lowest number of home runs (16) and the fewest RBIs (68) and runs scored (72) in the entire league at this point in the year. Getting Soto back will undoubtedly help improve New York's offense, but it remains to be seen if the star's return will be enough to fuel a historic resurgence.