The Biggest Surprise on Every NL East Roster in 2026

The 2026 Major League Baseball season has been a lot of fun so far.

We're somehow just over 10 percent of the way through the 2026 season and there have been a lot of surprises already. So far this season, we have started breaking down the biggest surprise on each team in each division. Over the next few weeks, we will break each division down. We've already hit the American League East. Let's get right after it and now dive into the National League East.

Atlanta Braves — Mauricio Dubón

Apr 6, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Mauricio Dubón (14) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Mauricio Dubón has had a big opportunity with the Braves with Ha-Seong Kim out and has made the most out of it. Dubón is having the best season of his career so far. In 17 games, he has slashed .339/.379/.532 with two homers, 11 RBIs, four walks, six doubles and 11 runs scored. Dubón is a two-time Gold Glove Award winner who can play all over the place. He's gotten action at shortstop, left field, center field and third base.

Miami Marlins — Sandy Alcántara

Apr 7, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Is the Cy Young Award version Sandy Alcántara back? He certainly looks the part. He has made four starts this season and has a 2.67 ERA and 2-1 record. That doesn't tell the whole story, though. He is leading the league with 30 1/3 innings pitched and a complete game. He's just two years removed from missing the entire 2024 season and looks like he's fully back.

Philadelphia Phillies — Alec Bohm

Apr 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm (28) throws to first against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

It's been a tough season for Bohm, to say the least. He's slashing .153/.227/.220 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 16 games played. That's not all, though. He filed an injunction against his parents looking to get back over $500K that was allegedly taken out of his account without his knowledge. Plus, he fired Scott Boras as his agent. A tough year so far for the Phillies infielder, to say the least.

Washington Nationals — CJ Abrams

Apr 14, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Abrams is a one-time All-Star, but he is playing at a level right now he hasn't reached before. He has slashed .356/.426/.695 with six homers and 19 RBIs in 16 games played. Not too shabby for a guy who was a trade candidate this past offseason.

New York Mets — Nolan McLean

Apr 9, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Nolan McLean (26) celebrates after recording a strike out during the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It has been a tough season for the Mets so far in 2026, but McLean has been a massive bright spot. He has made four starts so far this season, tied for the most in the majors, and has a 2.28 ERA across 23 2/3 innings of work. He's on an insane run to begin to this big league career.