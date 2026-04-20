Red Sox Fans Start Work Week Off By Chugging a Beer Out of Shoe

Patriots' Day in Boston is a great tradition because it gives people the opportunity to ditch the office for a morning baseball game. It's the type of dream-like situation only comes to fruition once a year in one city. One Red Sox fan, who is living their best life, loudly announced intention to make the very best of the day by hyping up the Fenway Park crowd with a truly inspiring display of dedication and ingenuity.

With Boston and Detroit tied at 2-2 in the fifth inning, a shoe was lifted up like Simba in The Lion King only to quickly become a receptacle for an aggressively priced stadium beer. Then, the can went flying and the shoe went into a mouth.

1 PM on a Monday is the perfect time for shoe beers pic.twitter.com/uedfz1Aiko — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 20, 2026

Baseball. You never know what you're going to see when you get out to the ballpark.

Now, you may not think there's much mystery to be found out of fan housing suds from footwear. It's the sight gag that seemingly explains itself. But the Red Sox broadcast stayed on the shot to reveal that the shoe was being passed around to other parties who also wanted to test its worthiness as a cup.

Presumably that shoe came to the ballpark with a foot in it. It had no idea what the day would have in store and may be in for a long, wet one pending the outcome of today's game and other festivities.

Though the move did not spark immediate offense from the home team, they did get one a frame later to level things up at 3-3.

With the Red Sox stumbling out of the gates, there are no bad ideas in the interest of getting on track. Or so everyone involved with this clip told themselves.

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