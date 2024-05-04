Miami Marlins' Leader Hints at the Possibility of More Big Trades in the Wake of Arraez Deal
In the wake of trading two-time batting champion Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres on Saturday morning, Miami Marlins' leadership has indicated that they may not be done gutting the roster.
Per Andy Slater on social media:
Peter Bendix says he doesn't know what to expect when I asked if Jazz Chisholm Jr. would be on the Marlins roster at the end of the season.
Bendix is the new Baseball Ops person in Miami after Kim Ng stepped down from the position this offseason. The Marlins made the playoffs in 2023 but have fallen dramatically in 2024 thanks to massive injuries to their vaunted pitching staff. Entering play on Saturday, Miami is 9-25 on the season.
Chisholm would be an attractive trade piece for several teams for multiple reasons:
1) He's young. Chisholm just turned 26 years old and hasn't even entered his prime yet.
2) He's under team control for multiple years. Chisholm's contract is set to run through 2026, so an acquiring team would have him for at least two more years, plus however much is left during this season.
3) He's affordable. Given that he's still going through arbitration, Chisholm's future salaries will be palatable for any team.
Of course, all the reasons that he's attractive to other teams is also why he's attractive to the Marlins, who could elect to hold onto him and try to contend again once all the pitching is healthy.
Chisholm is hitting .230 thus far this year with four homers, 18 RBI and five stolen bases. Without Arraez on the roster, he is the team's new leadoff hitter.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN