Miami Marlins Pitcher Ryan Weathers Explains Weight Loss, Diet Change Entering 2025
Miami Marlins left-hander Ryan Weathers had a breakout season of sorts in 2024, but that didn't stop the southpaw from reinventing himself this winter.
In an interview with MLB.com's Christina DeNicola, Weathers revealed that he had lost 20 pounds so far this offseason. Weathers recently discovered that he has high insulin resistance, tied to a history of Type 2 diabetes on his father's side, so the 25-year-old has has started to follow a Keto diet.
Weathers took to social media to add context to his weight loss. While he was listed at 230 pounds on Miami's official roster, Weathers apparently got up to 238 at one point last season.
Citing stress and "poor food choices" as part of the problem, Weathers confirmed he has taken back control of his own lifestyle choices, and that he now mentally believes in himself again as a result.
Weathers made his major league debut with the San Diego Padres in 2021, three years after he was picked in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He was ultimately traded to the Marlins at the 2023 deadline in exchange for Garrett Cooper and Sean Reynolds.
Through his first three big league campaigns, Weathers was 5-15 with a 5.88 ERA, 1.526 WHIP, 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings and a -1.3 WAR.
Weathers opened 2024 in the Marlins' starting rotation and immediately strung together the best stretch of his career. In the 11 appearances he made between April 4 and June 1, Weathers went 3-4 with a 3.20 ERA, 1.052 WHIP and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
A left index finger strain knocked Weathers out for the next three months, but he returned to make three more starts in September. He ended the season 5-6 with a 3.63 ERA, 1.177 WHIP, 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.2 WAR across 16 starts.
Weathers won't be Miami's ace in 2025 – that role belongs to former NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcántara, who is returning from Tommy John surgery – but he will be shouldering a decent load in the team's new-look rotation.
Jesús Luzardo got dealt to the Philadelphia Phillies in December – five months after Trevor Rogers got dealt to the Baltimore Orioles – while Braxton Garrett, Edward Cabrera and Eury Pérez are returning from injury-plagued seasons of their own. Former top prospect Max Meyer has yet to find success at the MLB level, and the same can be said for Adam Mazur.
Weathers, sporting a new slimmed-down physique, appears ready to rise to the occasion, even if his success probably won't get the Marlins much closer to a playoff spot.
