Marlins Place 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. on IL With Right Lower Back Strain

Miami Marlins fans received some rough news on Wednesday in the form of their future All-Star second baseman, Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm Jr. exited Tuesday night's game with right lower back discomfort and today, the team has placed him on the 10-day IL with a right lower back strain.

It's quite a blow to this team, one that is hovering around the .500 mark, currently sitting at 33-40 on the year heading into Wednesday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

He was the glue keeping the offense and defense together on this team, though offensively, he's been having some troubles as of recently.

Chisholm Jr. didn't look 100 percent up to speed in Tuesday's game against the Cardinals and his early exit in the second inning of that game didn't necessarily come as much of a surprise.

With him having recent back troubles over the past week or so, it seemed to be almost a formality that something was going to give in the end, unfortunately.

Despite him struggling in recent games, Chisholm Jr. is currently hitting .254 on the year with 14 home runs, 45 RBI and a 139 OPS+, and had the most votes of any NL second baseman in All-Star Game voting.

While it looks like his current IL stint might take him out of the running to be a starter at Dodger Stadium, he will almost certainly be selected to the team, the first of many ASG selections for him.

With a combination of speed, power and defense, and a swing that is very much reminiscent of Ken Griffey Jr., Chisholm Jr. has taken his game to a new level and his absence on the team will be felt.

Infielder Luke Williams was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville as a result of the move.