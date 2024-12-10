Miami Marlins Starting Pitcher Jesús Luzardo Drawing Trade Interest, Per Report
Miami Marlins left-handed pitcher Jesús Luzardo is drawing trade interest at the winter meetings, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Monday evening.
The 27-year-old southpaw could be seen as expendable in Miami, considering former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcántara is poised to return from Tommy John surgery. Eury Pérez and Braxton Garrett are looking to bounce back from injuries as well, while Ryan Weathers and Valente Bellozo will try to build off their promising 2024 campaigns.
Right-handed starter Edward Cabrera is another potential trade candidate, but he is unlikely to warrant as big of a return as Luzardo.
Between 2022 and 2023, Luzardo went 14-17 with a 3.48 ERA, 1.151 WHIP, 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings and a 6.1 WAR across 40 starts. Elbow and back injuries limited him to just 12 appearances in 2024, however, and he finished the season 3-6 with a 5.00 ERA, 1.245 WHIP, 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.9 WAR.
While Luzardo has not pitched since June 16, he is expected to be ready to go by the start of Spring Training.
Luzardo has two years of arbitration remaining, making him a viable trade target for clubs looking for controllable arms. Spotrac projected him to earn $8.6 million in arbitration for 2025, though, so he isn't particularly cheap.
Garrett Crochet is still the top young starter on the trade block, which could make Luzardo a consolation prize for teams not willing to fork over a king's ransom to the Chicago White Sox. And with the winter meetings in full swing, a deal could come together quickly for either one.
