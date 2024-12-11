Miami Marlins Trade Slugger Jake Burger to Texas Rangers In Exchange For Prospects
The Miami Marlins have agreed to trade corner infielder Jake Burger to the Texas Rangers, the Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal was first to report Tuesday night.
ESPN’s Alden González later added that a trio of prospects – infielder Echedry Vargas, shortstop Max Acosta and left-handed pitcher Brayan Mendoza – would be going back to Miami to complete the deal.
The 28-year-old Burger hit .250 with 29 home runs, 76 RBI, a .760 OPS and a 0.5 WAR in 2024. That was coming off his torrid finish to 2023, when he hit .303 with nine home runs, 28 RBI, an .860 OPS and 1.1 WAR in 53 games post-trade deadline.
Miami initially acquired Burger midway through last season, taking a flier on the Chicago White Sox’s former first round pick in the midst of a playoff push. His explosive bat helped the Marlins sneak into the playoffs in 2023, but the franchise is in an extremely different position entering 2025.
The Marlins let All-Star outfielder Jorge Soler walk in free agency last winter, then they traded reigning batting champion Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres just one month into the 2024 season. They proceeded to deal away All-Star utility man Jazz Chisholm Jr., All-Star closer Tanner Scott, All-Star starting pitcher Trevor Rogers, outfielder Bryan De La Cruz, reliever AJ Puk, reliever JT Chargois and first baseman Josh Bell in July, further tearing the roster down to its studs.
Burger is still one year away from arbitration, boasting four seasons of team control. And still, he didn’t fit the Marlins’ timeline and got shipped out of town as a result.
Vargas, 19, was ranked as the No. 17 prospect in the Rangers’ farm system. The speedy, slugging utility infielder spent 2024 in Single-A and isn’t expected to graduate to the majors until 2027.
Neither Acosta nor Mendoza were ranked among Texas’ top 30 prospects.
Burger might not have an everyday starting spot carved out for him in Arlington, but he is still in position to log a good number of at-bats. In addition to backing up Nathaniel Lowe at first base and Josh Jung at third, Burger could very well serve as the Rangers' Opening Day designated hitter.
For his career, Burger is a .251 hitter with a .789 OPS, averaging 34 home runs, 87 RBI and a 1.6 WAR per 162 games.
