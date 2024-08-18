Miami Marlins Turn Wild Double Play to Save a Run Against the New York Mets
The Miami Marlins entered Sunday's showdown with the New York Mets looking to avoid a sweep at the hands of their divisional foes.
In the very first inning of the matinee contest, it looked like the Mets were about to take a commanding lead and bury the Marlins then and there.
Mark Vientos singled up the middle, then Brandon Nimmo drew a walk. With men on first and second and only one out, All-Star slugger Pete Alonso stepped up to the plate.
Alonso crushed a high fastball to right-center, sending it 390 feet to the warning track. Center fielder Derek Hill tracked it down to make the catch, though, crashing into the wall to rob Alonso of an extra-base hit.
Vientos was ready to tag up, and he left second base with his sights set on home plate.
Without hesitation, Hill flipped the ball to right fielder Jesús Sánchez, who relayed it into second baseman Otto Lopez. Lopez then rifled the ball to catcher Nick Fortes, who lunged and tagged out Vientos just before he crossed home plate.
The Marlins had completed an 8-9-4-2 double play, escaping the inning without any damage.
Hill was due up first in the top of the second, and he went down swinging. In the top of the third, though, Lopez led things off with a triple and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly from Fortes.
And RBI single from Francisco Lindor and a home run by Nimmo put the Mets on top 2-1, but Hill scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning to make it a 2-2 ballgame.
The score remains tied midway through the seventh.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.