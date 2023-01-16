Michael Wacha Seeking Contract with $15 Million AAV

Free agent right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha is seeking a contract in which he will be paid $15 million per year, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.

Wacha experienced a rebirthing in 2022, in his age-30 season with the Boston Red Sox. He posted an 11-2 record, 3.32 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 127 ERA+ over 127.1 innings pitched in 23 starts.

The Red Sox were the fourth team in Wacha's career that he had pitched for.

Wacha played his first seven Major League seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, posting a sub-3.40 ERA four different times. He was named a National League All-Star in 2015, and received National League Championship Series MVP honors in 2013.

After a rough 2019, Wacha did not return to the Cardinals, and signed a one-year deal with the New York Mets for the 2020 season. The following year, he joined the Tampa Bay Rays for 2021.

Still only 31, and coming off a renaissance season, Wacha is the best pitcher remaining on the free agent market.

