Mike Trout, Aaron Judge Just Joined MLB Club Not Seen Since 1960s

There was some serious firepower on display on Monday night between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels.

New York and Los Angeles faced off at Yankee Stadium and there were plenty of homers. The Angels crushed two homers, both from Mike Trout. The Yankees slugged five homers, including two from Aaron Judge. Trent Grisham also belted two homers, despite not starting the game. Jose Caballero added the fifth homer for New York.

Clearly, there were some fireworks, to say the least. New York scored three runs in the ninth inning to take the contest, 11-10. One thing that stood out from the game, outside of the final score, was the fact that Judge's and Trout's homers actually had a bit of league significance. MLB's Sarah Langs shared on X that this is just the fourth time in MLB history that two multi-time Most Valuable Players crushed multiple homers each in the game.

"Aaron Judge! Mike Trout!! This is the 4th game in which 2 multi-time MVPs (at the time of the game) hit multiple home runs each, joining: June 21, 1956 Roy Campanella and Stan Musial, July 3, 1962 Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle, July 6, 1962 Maris and Mantle."

Mike Trout and Aaron Judge made some history

Apr 12, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ninth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

A fan asked and Langs confirmed that this is just the second time in league history that this happened among opponents, because Maris and Mantle were teammates, of course.

Any time you can see Trout and Judge on the same field, you should be tuning in if you're a baseball fan. You're not going to be able to see these guys on the field forever. Judge is 33 years old. Trout is 34 years old. Both are future Hall of Famers and have been generational talents throughout their careers to this point. They both showed on Monday night that they can absolutely impact games on a daily basis, to say the least.

New York and Los Angeles kicked off a four-game series on Monday night. No matter which team you root for, you should tune in at some point over the next few days. Again, we're not going to be able to see Judge and Trout's greatness forever. This is an obscure stat, but it is an example of what can happen when you put historic players like these two on the field at the same time. Make sure to tune in over the next few days. Who knows what they will do next?