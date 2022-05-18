Angels' Mike Trout Finishes Triple Short of Cycle, Hits 10th Home Run of Season

When the best player in baseball is healthy, baseball gets tremendously better as a result and right now, Mike Trout is doing just that for the Los Angeles Angels.

The center fielder has been nothing short of incredible so far this season, slashing .325/.440/.684 with a 1.124 OPS and on Tuesday, he hit his 10th home of the season en route to a 3-for-4 day at the plate.

The 412-foot blast was the eighth ball Trout has hit 400 feet or more this season and all eight have resulted in home runs.

Additionally, it was the 10th ball that Trout has hit with an exit velocity of 109 MPH or more. The ball hit on Tuesday was hit with an exit velo of 109.4 MPH.

There seems to be no slowing down the 30-year old, who is just 30 home runs away from 350 in his career, two runs away from 1,000 career runs scored and 43 hits away from 1,500 career hits.

With just 34 games played so far this season, he's already exceeded the torrid pace that he began the 2021 season with before being sidelined for most of the season with a torn calf muscle.

In two less games played, Trout has two more home runs, eight more runs scored, three more RBI, two more doubles and a higher OPS.

To think that even a decade into his career, he can improve upon his statistics and continue to be playing at this elite of a level is insane.

Right now, Trout is one of just 11 players in MLB history with a career OPS of at least 1.000 and based on his play so far, that might creep up even higher.