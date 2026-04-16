Mike Trout Revival Is Real After Historic 5-Homer Series vs. Yankees

One of the biggest stories of the week so far has been the performance of Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout over at Yankee Stadium.

Him and Aaron Judge have been putting on a laser show throughout the four-game series. Trout has blasted five homers in the four games. Judge has blasted four homers in the four games. Trout homered in all four contests, whereas Judge only hit a home run in three out of the four.

What Trout has been able to do as a visiting player has been historic. On Wednesday, he joined Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera as the only two visiting guys to hit homers at the new Yankee Stadium in three straight days. On Thursday, Trout ripped another and became the first visiting player ever to homer in four straight days against the Yankees, per MLB's Sarah Langs.

Mike Trout Made More History

Apr 15, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout watches his two run home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. All MLB players are wearing number 42 today to honor Jackie Robinson. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"Mike Trout is the first visiting player to homer on four straight days at the Yankees," Langs wrote. "The only other player to homer in 4 straight games within a series at NYY is 1972 John Mayberry, over 3 days due to doubleheaders."

Mike Trout is the first visiting player to homer on four straight days at the Yankees



The only other player to homer in 4 straight games within a series at NYY is 1972 John Mayberry, over 3 days due to doubleheaders https://t.co/USYNfaTXj1 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 16, 2026

Trout looks like the version of himself that won three American League Most Valuable Player Awards earlier in his career before injuries slowed him down between 2021 and 2024.

With his blast on Thursday, Trout now has seven long balls on the season, just one behind Judge and Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals for the league lead. He has seven homers in 19 games. That's a pace of 59 homers across 162 games played. Now, of course, you can't bank on anyone playing 162 games at this point, especially someone who has dealt with as much adversity as Trout has over the last few years. But he looks like himself again. He has seven homers, 16 RBIs and is slashing .246/.416/.594. That batting average should go up soon too.

He's actually in the 83rd percentile in expected batting average right now at .291, he's just been unlucky at points. Overall, his advanced metrics are insane. He's in the 100th percentile in xwOBA, expected slugging percentage and barrel rate. He's also in the 97th percentile in batting run value, 95th percentile in chase rate and 92nd percentile in average exit velocity. If he can stay healthy and these advanced metrics hold, we're going to see some massive numbers from Trout by the time the season comes to a close.

Trout went into one of the most famous ballparks in the world and made MLB history this week. What a fun week.