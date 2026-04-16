What Mike Trout Just Did at Yankee Stadium Has Only Happened Twice

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout was ice-cold, but a trip to Yankee Stadium has completely changed things.

The Angels kicked off a four-game series against the New York Yankees on Monday and Trout has looked like one of the hottest overall players in Major League Baseball. Trout belted two homers on Monday, another homer on Tuesday and followed up with his fourth homer of the series on Wednesday.

The Angels Star Is Going Off Right Now

Apr 13, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Mike Trout (27) reacts during an at bat during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Crushing four homers in three games at Yankee Stadium as a visiting player isn't common. It has been done just one time before at the current Yankee Stadium, which opened in 2009. That was by 12-time All-Star, Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera back in 2013, per MLB's Sarah Langs.

"Mike Trout is the second visiting player to homer on three consecutive days at the current Yankee Stadium, joining 2013 Miguel Cabrera," Langs wrote.

If Trout can follow up with another homer on Thursday, he would become the first player to homer in four straight days against New York in league history, per Langs.

Trout entered the series slashing .208/.400/.377 with two homers and seven RBIs on the season in 15 games played. Now, he is slashing .239/.393/.552 with six homers and 15 RBIs with one more game against New York to go.

Baseball is simply better when Trout is doing Mike Trout-like things on a baseball field. We haven't seen Trout really playing at the level that he can reach in a bit. Last year, he hit 26 homers and drove in 64 runs. That's a solid season, but he was a 1.5-WAR player.

In 2022, he was a 6.1-WAR player with 40 homers and 80 RBIs. From 2012 through the 2022 season, Trout had one of the highest peaks you're ever going to see from a baseball player. Injuries have robbed him of a lot of time. Now, he's 34 years old. But this Yankees series has shown a glimpse into what he can be when healthy. He's still a game-changer.

He was red-hot to kick off the season, cooled down, and is turning it back on right now. Hopefully, this will continue. Again, there are few players out there who have done what Trout has been able to do on a baseball field. Imagine if he didn't get hurt? Between 2020 and 2025, Trout played 82 or fewer games four times out of six seasons.

A healthy Trout is good for the game and he's showing that right now.