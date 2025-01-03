Milwaukee Brewers Ace Given Cy Young Odds in Return From Season-Long Injury
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff has been given +3500 odds to win the National League Cy Young Award in 2025.
The odds were put out by Fanduel Sportsbook on Thursday and mean that if you bet $100 on Woodruff to win, you'd take home a $3500 profit if he does.
That Woodruff has been given odds is not necessarily surprising, as he's been one of the best pitchers in the National League for years now, but what is surprising is that he gets them even after missing all of 2024 with a shoulder injury.
The 31-year-old is 46-26 lifetime with a 3.10 ERA. He's a two-time All-Star who finished fifth in the National League Cy Young voting in 2021. For years, he paired with Corbin Burnes to make up one of the most dynamic top of the rotations in all of baseball. Burnes was dealt to the Baltimore Orioles last offseason and just signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks now.
The Brewers will be happy to welcome Woodruff back as they were decimated by injuries to the staff last year. In addition to losing Woodruff, they lost Wade Miley for most of the season, as well as prospect Robert Gasser.
Despite it all, the Brewers still made the playoffs, taking the National League Central crown before losing to the New York Mets in the National League wild card series.
Woodruff signed a two-year deal before last season and will be a free agent at the conclusion of the 2025 season.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.