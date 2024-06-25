Milwaukee Brewers Acquire Former Cy Young Dallas Keuchel in Trade With Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners have traded left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel to the Milwaukee Brewers, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday afternoon.
Per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Brewers are sending cash considerations to the Mariners in return for Keuchel.
The 36-year-old southpaw signed a minor league deal with the Mariners in April. He went 7-4 with a 3.93 ERA and 1.211 WHIP with Triple-A Tacoma, but he never earned a call up to the big leagues.
Of course, Keuchel has plenty of MLB experience under his belt, going back to his days as the Houston Astros' ace through the 2010s.
Keuchel made his major league debut in 2012, then won his first of five Gold Gloves in 2014. He won AL Cy Young in 2015, was named an All-Star in both 2015 and 2017 and helped Houston win the World Series in 2017.
Between 2014 and 2018, Keuchel went 67-45 with a 3.28 ERA, 1.178 WHIP and 17.5 WAR. He was also 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 1.142 WHIP in 10 playoff outings in that span.
Keuchel continued to put up solid numbers with the Atlanta Braves in 2019 and the Chicago White Sox in 2020, posting a 3.12 ERA, 1.267 WHIP and 4.4 WAR across 30 starts in those seasons.
Following a lackluster 2021 and an even rougher start to 2022, Keuchel got let go by the White Sox. He then went onto sign minor league deals with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins before doing the same with the Mariners.
Keuchel made a few scattered MLB appearances for each of those clubs, going 13-19 with a 6.29 ERA, 1.675 WHIP and -2.6 WAR since the start of 2021. He pitched in 10 games for the Twins in 2023 before getting moved to the bullpen and missing the playoffs with a strained calf, finishing the year 2-1 with a 5.97 ERA, 1.673 WHIP and -0.1 WAR.
The Brewers' rotation has been ravaged by injuries so far in 2024, with Robert Gasser, Wade Miley and Brandon Woodruff all out for the season. DL Hall, meanwhile, has been on the injured list since April 21, and Joe Ross has been ruled out through the All-Star break.
Keuchel's best days may be behind him, but his presence could help Milwaukee continue to stay afloat amid the laundry list of ailments. The Brewers already own a 5.0-game lead atop the NL Central and are looking to make their sixth postseason appearance in seven years.
