Milwaukee Brewers Acquire Starting Rotation Help in Deal with Tampa Bay Rays
Update: Ken Rosenthal of 'The Athletic' says the Rays are getting back a minor league infielder.
The Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays have swung an early morning trade on Wednesday, with the Brewers acquiring veteran right-hander Aaron Civale.
Civale was acquired by the Rays at the trade deadline a season ago and finds himself on the move less than a year later. Jon Heyman of the New York Post had the information on social media:
The 29-year-old Civale is 2-6 this season with a 5.07 ERA, but despite his poor numbers, this is a move that the Brewers had to make. Milwaukee is currently in first place in the National League Central but they've dealt a massive amount of pitching injuries with Brandon Woodruff, Robert Gasser and Wade Miley all out for the season. They also moved on from Eric Lauer and Adrian Houser last offseason, so the staff is certainly depleted. Civale can help eat innings and get Milwaukee to the finish line.
While he hasn't been great this year, generally, Civale has been a solid big league contributor. He's 33-32 lifetime over six seasons with the Cleveland Guardians and Rays. He won double-digit games (12) back in the 2021 season for Cleveland and owns a career 4.10 ERA.
At the time of this posting, the return on the trade isn't yet known. The trade doesn't necessarily mean that the Rays are selling as they are just 3.0 games back in the American League wild card race. They should get healthier as the season goes with the impending returns of Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen to the pitching staff. Furthermore, it looks as if right-hander Shane Baz is ready to re-join the team as well.
