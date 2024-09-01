Milwaukee Brewers Call Up Aptly Named Outfielder, Brewer Hicklen
For the first time in franchise history, a Brewer has joined the roster in Milwaukee.
The Milwaukee Brewers were allowed to expand their roster to 28 players starting Sunday, and they decided to take the opportunity to build out more outfield depth at the big league level. On top of recalling left-handed pitcher DL Hall from Triple-A Nashville, Milwaukee also recalled outfielder Brewer Hicklen.
According to the team, Hicklen is the first Brewer in Brewers history.
The 28-year-old right-handed hitter has been on the Brewers' 40-man roster since July 15, although this will be his first taste of big league action with the organization. He previously played six games with the Kansas City Royals in 2022.
Brewer signed a minor league contract with Milwaukee last November, and he joined the club for Spring Training in February. He hit .226 with three home runs, five RBI, a stolen base and an .895 OPS in 17 Cactus League appearances.
While he didn't make the Opening Day roster, Brewer went on to hit .247 with 21 home runs, 68 RBI, 42 stolen bases and an .848 OPS with Triple-A Nashville this season. That production earned him a promotion, alongside a feel-good PR push from his new team.
Brewer was a seventh round pick in the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Alabama-Birmingham. He slowly worked his way through the Royals' farm system over the years, topping out as their No. 16 prospect in 2020.
The Royals ultimately traded Brewer to the Philadelphia Phillies for cash in 2023, though, and the Phillies let him walk to the Brewers three months later.
Now, Brewer will head to Milwaukee and compete for playing time with Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick, Garrett Mitchell and Blake Perkins. Veteran All-Star Christian Yelich underwent season-ending back surgery in August, allowing Milwaukee's less experienced options to take the lead in the outfield.
The Brewers own a 10.0-game lead in the NL Central at 80-56, and they can extend their active winning streak to six games with a victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. ET.
