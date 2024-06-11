Milwaukee Brewers Call Up Pitching Prospect Carlos Rodriguez to Make MLB Debut
The Milwaukee Brewers have recalled right-handed pitcher Carlos Rodriguez from Triple-A Nashville, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.
Rodriguez, 22, is set to make his MLB debut against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. He is currently ranked as the No. 6 prospect and No. 3 pitcher in Milwaukee's farm system.
In a pair of related moves, the Brewers optioned right-handed pitcher Kevin Herget to Triple-A Nashville and designated right-handed pitcher James Meeker for assignment.
The Brewers selected Rodriguez in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. The Nicaragua native made his professional debut in 2022, moving from low-A to high-A before starting 2023 in Double-A.
Across his first two seasons of minor league action, Rodriguez went 15-11 with a 2.94 ERA, 1.093 WHIP and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
Rodriguez made two appearance in Spring Training in 2024, the first of which was 1.0 scoreless inning of relief. He drew a start a week later, allowing two earned runs in 2.1 innings.
The righty started the regular season in Triple-A and went 4-5 with a 5.17 ERA, 1.293 WHIP and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings over the course of his 12 appearances. Since May 1, however, Rodriguez is 3-1 with a 2.68 ERA, 0.843 WHIP and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
Rodriguez's arrival comes on the heels of the news that left-hander Robert Gasser is likely to undergo season-ending elbow surgery. Gasser, Milwaukee's No. 4 prospect, is just the latest Brewers starting pitcher to get knocked out for the remainder of 2024, joining Wade Miley and Brandon Woodruff.
First pitch for Rodriguez's big league debut is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET. If he can lead the Brewers to a win, they will clinch victory in their three-game series against the Blue Jays.
