Milwaukee Brewers' Young Stud Prospect Weighing Possible Tommy John Surgery
Milwaukee Brewers' top prospect Robert Gasser, who has impressed in his first taste of major league action, could now be facing the possibility of Tommy John surgery.
The following update comes from the Rotowire fantasy baseball portal and links to the original reporting (subscription required):
Gasser (elbow) said this weekend that his left UCL is not "broken" but also "not as strong as it should be," Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports.
ANALYSIS
Previously, the damage to Gasser's elbow was reported to be to his flexor tendon, but it would appear the integrity of his UCL is now the bigger concern. Gasser has received two opinions on the elbow, with one doctor recommending surgery and the other rest and rehab. He's headed to meet with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas, where he will get a third opinion before he makes a decision regarding surgery. Any type of UCL repair would end Gasser's 2024 season and likely keep him out for the majority of the 2025 campaign, as well.
That would be devastating for Gasser, who is just 25 years old, but it would also be devastating for Milwaukee, who is leading the National League Central. The Brewers are already without Brandon Woodruff and Wade Miley for the season, and they lost Corbin Burnes, Adrian Houser and Eric Lauer over the offseason.
Gasser is the No. 4 ranked prospect in the organization and has gone 2-0 through five starts with the big club this year. In 28.0 innings, he has a 2.57 ERA. He's struck out 16 batters in 28.0 innings.
