Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras, Christian Yelich Still Racking Up All-Star Votes
With MLB All-Star voting well underway, two Milwaukee Brewers are starting to set themselves apart from the crowd.
The league issued its second official vote update Monday afternoon, several weeks after ballots opened on June 5. William Contreras leads all National League catchers with 1,473,348 votes, while Christian Yelich ranks second among NL outfielders with 1,506,639.
Contreras picked up 726,887 votes just since last week, widening the gap between him and injured Philadelphia Phillies catcher JT Realmuto from 187,837 to 391,441. And while Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is falling further behind Realmuto, no one is seriously threatening to bump Smith out of the No. 3 spot.
Contreras is batting .293 with nine home runs, 49 RBI, an .797 OPS and a 2.1 WAR through 75 games this season. He leads qualified NL catchers in hits, RBI, total bases and batting average, ranking second to Smith in home runs and OPS.
The 26-year-old backstop made his first and only All-Star appearance with the Atlanta Braves in 2022. He won a Silver Slugger and placed 11th in NL MVP voting in 2023.
As for Yelich, the 32-year-old is trying to make his first All-Star appearance in five years. He earned spots in the Midsummer Classic in 2018 and 2019, when he finished first and second in NL MVP voting and won back-to-back NL batting and OPS titles.
Following up on his resurgent second half in 2023, Yelich has continued to mash in 2024. Yelich is currently hitting .316 with seven home runs, 34 RBI, 15 stolen bases, an .879 OPS and a 1.6 WAR.
San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar stil leads the position with 1,646,276 votes, which is 139,637 ahead of Yelich. Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández has overtaken another Padres outfielder, Fernando Tatis Jr., in the race for the third starting outfield spot, with the pair trailing Yelich by 92,762 and 115,902 votes, respectively.
Phillies outfielders Brandon Marsh and Nick Castellanos are running in fifth and sixth.
Phase 1 of voting goes through Thursday, giving fans another three days to vote a maximum of five times a day. The top vote-getter in each league will clinch a spot in the All-Star Game, while the top-two contenders at all other positions will move onto Phase 2, which goes from June 30 to July 3.
Vote totals will be reset, and fans will then be able to vote just once a day through July 3.
The All-Star Game starting lineups will be unveiled July 3 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Pitchers and reserves, which will be determined by the Commissioner’s Office, will be announced July 7 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
