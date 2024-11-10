Milwaukee Brewers Don't Plan to Trade All-Star Closer Devin Williams, Per Report
According to USA Today Insider Bob Nightengale, the Milwaukee Brewers don't plan to trade All-Star closer Devin Williams this offseason.
Nightengale wrote the following on Friday, after the general manager's meetings had concluded:
The Milwaukee Brewers will listen to offers for All-Star closer Devin Williams, but plan to keep him, GM Matt Arnold says, “because we consider him to be the best closer in baseball." If they trade him, it likely won’t be until the All-Star break, if the Brewers are out of the race.
It's hard to imagine Milwaukee being out of the race, especially after they won the National League Central by the biggest margin in baseball in 2024. For what it's worth, the Brewers don't have a "one size fits all" approach to situations like this.
The team previously traded away closer Josh Hader with 1.5 years on his contract in 2022 and traded away Corbin Burnes last offseason with one year left on his deal. However, they kept shortstop Willy Adames when he was in the same situation as well. They appear as if they're going to lose Adames in free agency this offseason and get a draft pick back, but they found it worthwhile to hold onto him, which they could do with Williams here.
The 30-year-old Williams missed time this past season with injury but still made 22 appearances. He went 1-0 with a 1.25 ERA in 21.2 innings. Williams had 14 saves as the Brewers got to the playoffs, losing to the Mets in the wild card round.
Lifetime, Williams is 27-10 with a 1.83 ERA. He made the National League All-Star team in 2022 and 2023.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.