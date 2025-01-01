Milwaukee Brewers Finalize Television Plans For 2025 Season
The Milwaukee Brewers have finalized their television plans for the 2025 season and they will be returning to the Diamond Sports Group for at least one more season.
It had been thought that Milwaukee was going to be covered by MLB Media moving forward, but as MLBTradeRumors says, something must have changed.
It’s a reversal from plans announced in October. At the time, Major League Baseball announced that it would take over in-market broadcasting for Milwaukee. That came shortly after Diamond, the parent company of FanDuel Sports Networks (formerly the Bally Sports Networks), announced that it was abandoning its contract with the team. Diamond subsequently finalized a plan to avoid liquidation and emerge from bankruptcy to continue operations for at least one more year.
For fans, this provides continuity in terms of where and how they will find Brewers games. For the organization, there's no immediate impact on how this will impact payroll and player salaries.
The Brewers do not run a high payroll usually and that's being further evidenced this offseason. They let All-Star shortstop Willy Adames go in free agency this year and also traded away closer Devin Williams, who is in the final year of his rookie contract. They traded away Corbin Burnes last offseason in an effort to save money and they'd probably like to get rid of Rhys Hoskins and his $18 million as well.
Despite their financial dealings, the Brewers have remained very successful on the field. They won the National League Central a year ago.
