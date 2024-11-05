Milwaukee Brewers Hurler Heads to Free Agency, Leaving Even More Questions in 2025 Rotation
The Milwaukee Brewers put together an incredible 2024 season. After seeing longtime manager Craig Counsell leave last winter, the Brewers won the National League Central under first-year manager Pat Murphy. They also got an MVP-caliber season from shortstop Willy Adames and got Gold Glove seasons from both Sal Frelick and Brice Turang.
However, past success isn't an indicator of future success and the Brewers are facing massive questions already heading into 2025.
First, Adames is a free agent that has been widely predicted to leave this winter. Second, the team could trade away All-Star closer Devin Williams this offseason. And third, there all kinds of questions on the pitching staff. Brandon Woodruff is coming back from a season-long injury but no one knows just how he'll respond. The team recently declined their option on both Wade Miley and Colin Rea and top prospect Robert Gasser is out for most or all of the season with injury.
And trade deadline acquisition Frankie Montas just declined his end of a mutual option, making him a free agent too.
Montas would have made $20 million next year had the mutual option been exercised. The 31-year-old began the year with the Cincinnati Reds before getting traded to Milwaukee at the deadline. He went 7-11 for the season, posting a 4.84 ERA. With the Brewers, he went 3-3 with a 4.55 ERA in 11 games.
Healthy for the first time since 2022, it was good to see Montas make a full 30 starts in 2024 and now we'll see where he lands for 2025.
