Milwaukee Brewers Legendary Broadcaster Addresses Future as He Nears 91st Birthday
Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker is one of the more iconic voices in the game of baseball, having served as the team's radio voice since 1971. A former player himself, Uecker has been around the game his entire life.
But as he nears his 91st birthday, he isn't sure how much longer he has left behind the mic. In a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Uecker had this to say:
“I don’t know what I would do, you know, with no more. If I think of no more baseball for me, I don’t know what that would be like, you know?” Uecker said. “I got out of high school and I joined the Army. And I signed a baseball contact. That’s been it, really!”
This is just pure speculation, but those quotes don't sound like a guy who wants to or is ready to hang up the equipment. Uecker sticking around would be a huge win for baseball fans for everywhere and just might give us all a chance to see another viral moment like this one, when Uecker helped the Brewers celebrate a National League Central championship this past season.
Uecker played six seasons in the big leagues with the Milwaukee Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals. He was a lifetime .200 hitter.
As for the Brewers, they figure to be competitive again in 2024, but they have many questions to answer this offseason. They have to address their starting rotation needs and need to figure out if they can re-sign shortstop Willy Adames.
