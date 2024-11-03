Milwaukee Brewers Make Shocking Roster Move For Likely Financial Reasons
One day after shockingly putting starting pitcher Colin Rea on waivers, the Milwaukee Brewers have made another shocking decision with closer Devin Williams.
Per Jeff Passan of ESPN on social media:
The Milwaukee Brewers declined closer Devin Williams' club option for $10.5 million, source tells ESPN. He'll receive a $250,000 buyout. Williams remains with the Brewers, will be in his final year of arbitration and is expected to make $8-9 million. He's a trade candidate, too.
So, this appears to be a purely financial decision for the Brewers, who are clouded in television revenue questions this offseason. It will be interesting to see how Williams responds to the whole thing and what happens next.
First, if the Brewers elect to keep Williams, they have saved a little money on their 2025 payroll. However, they also run the risk of upsetting Williams, who could be offended about the loss of more than $1 million.
Second, with Williams being owed less money, it could make it easier for the Brewers to trade him this offseason (as Passan notes is possible). Williams might still be offended by the financial portion of this, but he might be OK if he goes to an acquiring team that he's happy with.
The 30-year-old missed time this past season with injury but still made 22 appearances. He went 1-0 with a 1.25 ERA in 21.2 innings. Williams had 14 saves as the Brewers won the National League Central.
Lifetime, Williams is 27-10 with a 1.83 ERA. He made the National League All-Star team in 2022 and 2023.
