Milwaukee Brewers Mourn Loss of Beloved Longtime Team Employee
On Friday, the Milwaukee Brewers put condolences on social media for the family of longtime stadium public address announcer Robb Edwards, who died earlier this week.
The entire Brewers organization sends condolences to the family of Robb Edwards, who passed away earlier this week.
Edwards was the stadium public address announcer for the Brewers from 1998 to 2019. On December 12, 2019, the American Family Field scoreboard control room was renamed in his honor.
Even though Edwards was not a player, longtime team employees can certainly make an impact with fans and the community. In his position as public address announcer, Edwards' voice would have been to known to hundreds of thousands of Brewers fans.
He clearly impacted the organization if they were willing to name the control room after him just months after he retired.
In addition to working with the Brewers, Edwards was also a radio host in Wisconsin, working at WTMJ in Milwaukee from 1985-2000.
The station website put out a powerful rememberance of him as well.
“Robb’s career was unique in many ways. He did what is very difficult to do: he evolved and remained a relevant and beloved personality and member of the Milwaukee community over decades. First as a personality in Top 40 radio, then as host of WTMJ’s signature news morning show, and ultimately as public address announcer for the Milwaukee Brewers,” said former WTMJ General Manager Steve Wexler.
Edwards was 79 years old.
The Brewers are at home on Friday night against the Chicago Cubs, with first pitch coming at 8:10 p.m. ET.
