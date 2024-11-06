Milwaukee Brewers' MVP Candidate Reportedly Makes Big Decision in Free Agency
According to a note in The Athletic on Tuesday, Milwaukee Brewers star (and MVP candidate) Willy Adames is willing to change positions this offseason if necessary.
Per a notebook compliation from the general manager's meetings, which began on Monday night in Texas:
Free agent Willy Adames wants to stay at shortstop but would be willing to play a different position if he gets a strong offer from a team in position to win, league sources said.
That's certainly noteworthy because it shows that Adames is interested in winning, not just money. Furthermore, it brings other teams into the conversation as well.
Thus far this offseason, Adames has been connected to the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers. They have an opening at shortstop. The Atlanta Braves have also been linked to Adames, and they could move on from Orlando Arcia to make it happen. Just recently, the San Francisco Giants were universally predicted to land Adames in free agency, and they also have room at shortstop.
However, if the Seattle Mariners are intent on keeping JP Crawford at shortstop, could Adames be the second base answer that Seattle badly needs? How about a team like the Philadelphia Phillies? They have more money to spend and have Trea Turner solidified at shortstop already.
And there's still the Brewers, who want Adames back. Projected by MLBTradeRumors to get six years and $160 million, that may be out of their price range, but it's certainly possible that he returns.
Adames put together a terrific season in Milwaukee, hitting .251 with 32 home runs and 112 RBI. He helped carry the lineup, even though it missed Christian Yelich for a portion of the year. The Brewers surprisingly won the National League Central and were eliminated in the National League wild card series by the New York Mets.
A seven-year veteran of his time with the Tampa Bay Rays and Brewers, Adames is a lifetime .248 hitter. He's hit 150 career home runs exactly, with the 32 from this year serving as his career-high.
